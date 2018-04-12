Shikhar Dhawan has a lookalike in Bengaluru, and his name is Shankar

His beard style can make anyone mistake him for Indian cricket team's opening batsmen Shikhar Dhawan. A native of Bangalore, this fan follows his cricketer all around the country to watch all his matches live in the stadium



Shikhar Dhawan with his lookalike

With all the fandom and craziness going a notch higher this T20 2018 season, Shikhar's biggest fan who goes by the name of Shankar has got the same #BreakTheBeard look as his idol.

His beard style can make anyone mistake him for Indian cricket team’s opening batsmen Shikhar Dhawan. A native of Bangalore, this fan follows his cricketer all around the country to watch all his matches live in the stadium.

Taking this fandom to another level, he has even inked himself with Shikhar Dhawan’s jersey number 25 on his back.

Brimming with excitement about his new look, Shankar said “I’ve always considered Shikhar my God and followed his footsteps. His Gabbar swag has always been inspired me. When he did #BreakTheBeard, I also got a similar style done. Shikhar knows me personally and has always obliged for pictures. When I showed him my new look he was more than happy to pose and click a picture. I wish him good luck for all the upcoming T20 matches. Hope his team wins.”

Shikhar Dhawan recently played a marvelous inning to help Hyderabad snatch victory in their first game. Shikhar Dhawan is one of those batsmen who can assure cricket fans of a brilliant T20 2018 performance.

Also Read: Also Read: Intent from Shikhar Dhawan was superb, says Kane Williamson

Catch up on all the latest IPL news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates