Shilpa Shetty: Eva Longoria invited me via a common friend

bollywood

Shilpa Shetty on joining Eva Longoria for Dubai charity gala to help underprivileged kids

Shilpa Shetty Kundra and Eva Longoria

Taking her philanthropic work ahead, Shilpa Shetty Kundra will join Eva Longoria at the Global Gift Gala in Dubai tomorrow. The proceeds from the auction of luxury items at the gala will be donated to support underprivileged children.

The actor, whose non-profit organisation in India has been actively working towards the education of orphans, says, "I am happy to lend my voice to charities that attempt to help underprivileged kids." Though they share a common friend circle, this is the first time Shetty will be meeting the Hollywood actor. "Eva invited me via a common friend, I am looking forward to meeting her. I hope we are able to achieve what the charity has set out to."

