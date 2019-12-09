Shilpa Shetty: I was scared of dancing because Shiamak's dancers were power excellence

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Last evening, Shiamak Davar's academy in its seasonally hosted dance show titled 'Winter Funk' saw about 200+ children performing on stage. The synchronized dance style saw children turning into performers. It included celebrity kids of Shilpa Shetty-Raj Kundra, Ayushmaan Khurrana-Tahira Kashap, Jay Bhanushali- Mahhi Vij, amongst others.

Shiamak Davar said, "Winter Funk stage has been home to many stars. It is a very proud moment for me to see a mission that started with 'Have Feet. Will Dance' has now extended to 'Have Spirit, Will Triumph'. It is a platform where you see every age group come together for a stage show and bring alive a performer within them".



Shilpa Shetty, Shamita Shetty and Shaimak Davar

Shilpa Shetty, on the sidelines of watching her son dance, says "Choreographers have the ability to conceptualize, visualize and put things into action but Shiamak creates artists. I am amazed to see what he is able to produce in one year of training, I haven't been able to do it in 26 years. Also, there is soul in each and every dancer because he himself is such a dancing soul – and this translates on stage by his students as well as performers. He is so ahead of his times that what he has done 20 years ago, it is still being replicated in some form or the other". She also added "I will be scared to dance as an actor because Shiamak's dancers were power excellence."



Shilpa Shetty, Shamita Shetty and Shaimak Davar

The Shiamak Winter Funk show, this year had a theme 'Colors of India' that brought alive milestones of the country and showed the importance of Indian Culture and Heritage to students. The students were seen performing Hip Hop, Bollywood or Contemporary.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates