Shilpa Shetty Kundra gets back to baking with son Viaan Kundra! Watch video

Shilpa Shetty Kundra is finding ways to keep herself occupied, along with her businessman husband Raj Kundra and child Viaan Kundra. If not uploading TikTok videos, Shilpa Shetty is either seen working out at home or baking with Viaan. Now, the actress made some yummy choco-chip cookies and shared a video on her Instagram. She also posted the recipe for her fans.

Here's what the post read, "The best way to spend time with your kids is to figure out what they like doing the most. Then go ahead & do it with them... build pillow forts, draw, paint, sing or dance! As for me, the one thing Viaan loves doing the most is baking, so here we go... presenting the chewy "Peanut Butter Choco-Oat Cookies" [sic]"

The Kundra-Shetty family welcomed a baby girl earlier this year and named her Samisha. Recently, she shared a beautiful video with her daughter on her Instagram handle. In the video, the mother-daughter duo can be seen enjoying some light moments. Samisha was born via surrogacy on February 15.

On the professional front, Shilpa Shetty Kundra will be next seen in Nikamma, which will also see Abhimanyu Dassani and Shirley Setia in pivotal roles among others. The film was supposed to release on June 5, 2020, but after the coronavirus outbreak, many releases have been delayed.

Speaking about her personal like, Shilpa tied the knot with Raj Kundra, with whom she was co-owner of the Indian Premier League (IPL) cricket team Rajasthan Royals on 22 November 2009. Shilpa gave birth to a son, Viaan Raj Kundra, on 21 May 2012. The duo is extremely active and loved on TikTok.

