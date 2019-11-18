MENU

Shilpa Shetty Kundra: There is too much pressure on relationships today

Updated: Nov 18, 2019, 08:21 IST | IANS | Mumbai

Shilpa Shetty Kundra recently said that life has become very complicated today, with people putting so much pressure on their relationships

Picture Courtesy: Official Instagram Account/Shilpa Shetty
Picture Courtesy: Official Instagram Account/Shilpa Shetty

Shilpa, who is married to businessman Raj Kundra and has a son, opened up about her love beliefs when she appeared in an episode of VOOT's fitness chat show, TikTok presents Work It Up, with host Sophie Choudry.

In a segment, she agreed that love was simpler in the 1990s. "We didn't have phones. Mobiles came in the late 1990s or I would say early 1990s, around 1996 if I am not mistaken and trust me it was very unaffordable. It was really expensive," she said.

Asked if love in the 1990 era was simple, Shilpa said: "Yeah, the way we dialed the person and leave blank calls.I just feel it was simpler. I don't know, I can't even describe it. Life is just so complicated today; we just complicate it for ourselves. And also there's so much pressure today, on relationships. But I think you just have to go with the flow."

Shilpa feels there is no "playing hard to get". On the work front, Shilpa will soon be making a comeback with Sabbir Khan's action film Nikamma.

