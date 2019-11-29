Shilpa Shetty Kundra to star in Priyadarshan's Hungama 2

She stayed away from the big screen for 13 years, happy to trade the arc lights for motherhood. Now that Shilpa Shetty has ended her hiatus with Nikamma, filmmakers are making a beeline to sign her on. Even as she shoots for her comeback vehicle, the actor has greenlit Hungama 2, which will mark her first collaboration with Priyadarshan. The comedy, which will also feature Paresh Rawal, Meezaan Jaaferi and South actor Pranitha Subhash, is expected to go on floors in January.



A source reveals, "Even though it is being touted as a sequel to Hungama, this film is not a continuation of the 2003 hit and has a different storyline. Shilpa will play a glamorous, career-oriented woman who finds herself at the centre of a hilarious misunderstanding. Her knack for comedy has remained largely untapped in the films she did earlier. So when this role came her way, she jumped at the idea."

Priyadarshan, who recently wrapped up the shoot of Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham, has dived headlong into the pre-production of the comic caper and is currently on a recce in Dehradun. "Hungama 2 will go on floors on January 6," informs the director, adding that it is surprising how it took so many years for Shetty and him to collaborate. "For this role, I wanted an actor who has ruled the film industry as the character is integral [to the narrative].

Meezaan Jaaferi and Paresh Rawal

Shilpa plays a glamorous and the most hilarious character in the movie. She is paired opposite Paresh Rawal. We have titled the film Hungama 2 because it has funny situations arising from confusion and misunderstandings, and thus, has the spirit of Hungama."

