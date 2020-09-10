Shilpa Shetty Kundra wishes her 'cookie' Raj Kundra on his 45th birthday; watch video

Shilpa Shetty Kundra has posted a loved-up video on social media, wishing the 'cookie' of her life Raj Kundra a very happy birthday. The actress has left no stone unturned to make his day more special by sharing a series of collages clubbed with their favourite song 'never enough.' The video itself is too cute and will make your heart skip a beat. You'll surely start missing your special one after watching this sweet post. Take a look!

The Kundra-Shetty family welcomed a baby girl earlier this year and named her Samisha. Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra's social media account is filled with some great moments shared with the tiny tot. Samisha was born via surrogacy on February 15.

In case you missed it, Shilpa tied the knot with Raj Kundra on 22 November 2009. Shilpa gave birth to a son, Viaan Raj Kundra, on 21 May 2012. For the uninitiated, the duo owns an Indian Premier League (IPL) cricket team Rajasthan Royals. Amid the lockdown, Shilpa and her businessman husband Raj have been keeping netizens entertained by sharing funny videos every now and then.

On the professional front, Shilpa Shetty Kundra will be next seen in Nikamma, which will also see Abhimanyu Dassani and Shirley Setia in pivotal roles among others. The film was supposed to release on June 5, 2020, but after the coronavirus outbreak, many releases have been delayed.

