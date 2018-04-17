Shilpa Shetty on her digital debut 'Hear Me. Love Me'

As she makes her digital debut, Shilpa Shetty says unique idea of dating show appealed to her



Having made her presence felt on celluloid and the small screen, web is a natural graduation for Shilpa Shetty. The actor is set to make her digital debut with Hear Me. Love Me, a dating reality show that will see her as the host.

Self-admittedly a fan of the Israeli original, Hear Me Love Me See Me, Shilpa Shetty says she is glad to be part of the Indian adaptation. "I binge-watched the original show," laughs the actor, saying that the show's unique approach towards dating had her giving an enthusiastic nod. "When it comes to dating, I am sure many of us have wondered if looks are everything. This show puts the concept to the test. People say love is blind and in our show, it is literally so."

In each episode of the show, which will be aired on Amazon Prime later this year, a young woman gets to date three guys virtually. The guys in question wear a mini camera on their chest as they go about their day and share their lives with the girl, but are careful not to reveal their faces, thereby eliminating looks as a determining factor. From seeing what they eat for breakfast, to joining them for a day at work, to meeting their family and colleagues, the female contestant gets a peek into their lives.

Shetty will be seen as a mentor to the girls participating in the show, advising them on matters of the heart and helping them choose the right guy. "I am trying to play the catalyst for the girls who come on the show to seek love. But at the end of the day, it is their call," says the actor, who has already shot for several episodes.

