Shilpa Shetty posts a heartwarming note for son Viaan on Children's Day

We all know Shilpa Shetty is a doting mom and loves her son Viaan to death, just like any other mother. And today, November 14 being Children's Day, she took to her Instagram account to post something truly heartwarming for him.

She started the post with a quote that said your soul is healed being with children and thanked him for keeping her heart, mind, and soul alive. This is something that shouldn't be missed.

Take a look at the post right here:

It has been a long time since we saw Shetty on the celluloid, she last appeared on the screen in 2007 with films like Life in a... Metro and Apne. But now, she's gearing up for her comeback in Bollywood. She took to her Instagram a few months ago and said her 13-year sabbatical finally comes to an end. The film in question is Sabbir Khan's Nikamma. Have a look in case you missed the post:

Are you excited to see her on the screen again?

