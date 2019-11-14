Shilpa Shetty posts a heartwarming note for son Viaan on Children's Day
Shilpa Shetty posted a long and heartfelt note for her son Viaan and it is a must-read!
We all know Shilpa Shetty is a doting mom and loves her son Viaan to death, just like any other mother. And today, November 14 being Children's Day, she took to her Instagram account to post something truly heartwarming for him.
She started the post with a quote that said your soul is healed being with children and thanked him for keeping her heart, mind, and soul alive. This is something that shouldn't be missed.
Take a look at the post right here:
View this post on Instagram
“Your soul is healed being with children” Thank you, my son, for keeping my heart, mind and soul ALIVE. You're my ray of sunshine, on the gloomiest of days with your smile, hugs and wet kissesðÂÂ¥° May you always be protected, loved, and blessed. Thank you for making me relive my childhood vicariously through you. Love you!âÂÂ¤ðÂÂ§¿ Happy Children’s day to you and all the beautiful children out there who make their parents heart happy âÂÂ¤ï¸ÂÂðÂÂ§¿âÂÂ¤ï¸ÂÂðÂÂ§¿âÂÂ¤ï¸ÂÂ #happychildrensday #gratitude #love #sonlove #unconditionallove
It has been a long time since we saw Shetty on the celluloid, she last appeared on the screen in 2007 with films like Life in a... Metro and Apne. But now, she's gearing up for her comeback in Bollywood. She took to her Instagram a few months ago and said her 13-year sabbatical finally comes to an end. The film in question is Sabbir Khan's Nikamma. Have a look in case you missed the post:
View this post on Instagram
Yesssssssss, it’s true! My sabbatical of 13 long years comes to an end.. I am so excited to announce that the film you will see me next in is #Nikamma , directed by @sabbir24x7 (cast still being finalised) featuring these amazing and talented actors @abhimanyud @shirleysetia @sonypicturesin. Need all your blessings ðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂ and Thank you for all the love alwaysðÂÂÂÂÂÂ #SabbirKhanFilms #ShilpaShettyInNikamma #gratitude #doingwhatilove #lovewhatido #films #backwithabang #love #announcement #bombaytimes
Are you excited to see her on the screen again?
Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.comSubscribe
Shilpa Shetty Celebrated International Yoga Day with the Jawaans