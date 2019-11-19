Shilpa Shetty shares her fitness secrets on Work It Up

The sixth episode of the #EduTok chat show Work It Up featured fitness guru and actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra. The actress revealed quite a few of her health and fitness secrets and had a lot of fun with host Sophie Choudry on the show. Work It Up, part of TikTok's #EduTok initiative aims at making India fit and healthy by engaging with Bollywood celebrities and learning their fitness mantras.

Shilpa and Sophie also spoke about the former's mantra 'Swasth Raho, Mast Raho'. Shilpa Shetty also revealed that she believed in 'eat right, breathe right, think right'. Shilpa also showed the audience a new workout technique called 'Animal Flow' and why she follows it.

Shilpa Shetty spoke about how his form of exercise is a huge part of her life. She gave viewers a glimpse into the right way to do Pranayam and also taught the technique of Anulom Vilom. The show ended with Sophie and Shilpa playing a workout game called "Dips Dillagi" where she asked interesting questions about Bollywood stars while the super-fit actress did tricep dips.

