Shilpa Shetty slams trolls accusing her of 'showing off' on son's birthday

Shilpa Shetty celebrated her son's Viaan's birthday at an old-age home and posted the video on social media. The actress was trolled for broadcasting her deeds online



Shilpa Shetty. Picture Courtesy: Instagram/theshilpashetty

Shilpa Shetty celebrated her son, Viaan Raj Kundra's sixth birthday on Tuesday, May 22. As a tradition, the actress' family visits an old-age home to celebrate the day with senior citizens. She followed the same and visited an old-age home with son, husband Raj Kundra and mother Sunanda Shetty.

Shilpa Shetty posted a video of her family distributing sweets to the people in the old-age orphanage. She uploaded the video and captioned it as, "Keeping up with tradition of dinner at the #littlesistersofthepoor ,an old age home . They have very few visitors and the joy on their faces when someone comes and visits them is priceless.Nothing more powerful than to start my sons birthday with Blessings..Thankyou for all your blessings and wishes as well instafam. Loads of #gratitude #happiness #blessings #love #unconditionallove (sic)."



However, the actress was accused of broadcasting her deeds. "Distributing the cheapest fruit available and broadcasting on Instagram. Sunday binge doesn't seem so simple. Stop this show off (sic)," read a comment on Shilpa Shetty's Instagram post.

To which, the fitness expert gave a bang on reply. She wrote, "It's sad you think this way. Yes, we personally served them a full dinner service after this. I only put it up here for 'awareness' so more people can get directed to this cause or contribute to this place that needs help.

And like I said, this is tradition for us, our parents have been taking us here for years and I continue that with my child. Broadcasting to show off is never my intent," added Shilpa.

Later, in the evening, the family threw a birthday bash for friends and family.

Also Read: British Author And TV Host Michael Mosley Wants To Work With Shilpa Shetty

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates