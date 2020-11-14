Shilpa Shetty, son Viaan kickstart Diwali festivities with rangoli-making
As the five-day-long festivities of Diwali have begun, actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra on Friday kick-started the celebrations by preparing rangoli with her son, Viaan. The 'Dhadkan' actor took to Instagram to share a video where she is seen preparing rangoli with her little one. The 45-year-old actor is seen dressed in pink coloured saree and elegant half-tie hairdo.
"The most colourful and beautiful time of the year is here! On the first day of DIWALI, following our solemn annual tradition, Viaan & I got down to some serious Rangoli-making," she wrote in the caption. "It's a beautiful way to welcome Goddess Lakshmi into our house on this very auspicious occasion," she added.
Kundra went on to extend Diwali and Dhanteras wishes to her fans.
"Here's wishing all of you a very Happy Dhanteras. May Lakshmi Maa & Lord Kuber bless all of you abundantly!@rajkundra9," she wrote.
