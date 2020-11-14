Shilpa Shetty, son Viaan kickstart Diwali festivities with rangoli-making

As the five-day-long festivities of Diwali have begun, actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra on Friday kick-started the celebrations by preparing rangoli with her son, Viaan. The 'Dhadkan' actor took to Instagram to share a video where she is seen preparing rangoli with her little one. The 45-year-old actor is seen dressed in pink coloured saree and elegant half-tie hairdo.

"The most colourful and beautiful time of the year is here! On the first day of DIWALI, following our solemn annual tradition, Viaan & I got down to some serious Rangoli-making," she wrote in the caption. "It's a beautiful way to welcome Goddess Lakshmi into our house on this very auspicious occasion," she added.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shilpa Shetty Kundra (@theshilpashetty)

Kundra went on to extend Diwali and Dhanteras wishes to her fans.

"Here's wishing all of you a very Happy Dhanteras. May Lakshmi Maa & Lord Kuber bless all of you abundantly!@rajkundra9," she wrote.

