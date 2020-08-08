Shilpa Shetty, Taapsee Pannu exude elegance in Indian handloom sarees

Exuding elegance, actors Shilpa Shetty and Taapsee Pannu on Friday treated their fans to a picture of them donning an Indian handloom saree to mark the National Handloom Day. The 'Apne' actor, Shetty shared on Instagram one of her "all-time favourite" sarees, saying "Indian handlooms sarees are such a treasure to own". The star noted that "our culture and heritage are so richly woven into them" that donning such saree makes one feel extremely special.



The 45-year-old star is all in grace as she shared a picture where she is seen carrying off a violet with golden striped handwoven saree. "It looks and feels so regal & elegant but is light as a feather and so easy to handle," the 'Dhadkan' actor explained. Marking the National Handloom Day, Shetty gave a shoutout to all the weavers for making the hand-woven garments look so effortless.

On the other hand, the 'Pink' actor, Pannu opted for a light green-colored with red colour border hand-woven saree, that she posted on the photo-sharing platform to mark the day.

Alongside the picture, the star wrote: "Nothing makes me feel more beautiful than to be in a saree." Earlier, scores of Bollywood celebrities have been making their best effort to show their support, and urge people to lend support to the local Indian weavers and artisans of the textile by using more Indian handloom products.



National Handloom Day is observed every year on August 7 to recognise the contributions of the handloom weavers of the country.



August 7 was chosen as National Handloom Day to commemorate the Swadeshi Movement which was launched on this day in 1905 in the Calcutta Town hall to protest against the partition of Bengal by the British Government.

