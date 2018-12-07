Shilpa Shinde excited to host radio show for first time

television

Shilpa Shinde says she is super excited to host a show for the first time ever on a radio channel

Shilpa Shinde

Actress Shilpa Shinde says she is super excited to host a show for the first time ever on a radio channel. "I'm super excited to host a show for the first time ever on a radio channel and what better than RED FM. Watching these contestants is almost like reliving the entire experience of the house and Bigg Boss' voice now gives me goosebumps.

"While this year has contestants with different personalities, their game strategy is extremely similar. Currently Sreesanth is my favourite contestant and I would like to see him win. Yes, the house is full of controversies and fights but it's also full of fun and madness," the actress said in a statement. RED FM radio network launched channel no 935 will become the destination for daily Bigg Boss rants.

Shilpa, the winner of the 2017 edition of the reality show, will provide inside expertise on your favourite contestants. Popular for her motherly role in the house, she will now decode the strategy of Karanvir Bohra, Sreesanth, Jasleen and all others currently creating an entertaining ruckus in the house.

The actress will discuss the juicy controversies, new developments in the house and predict eliminations. The fans get a chance to discuss this with Shilpa through caller interactions.

