Shilpa Shinde: Will be Congress candidate in Mumbai

Television actress Shilpa Shinde said there will be a formal announcement about her joining Congress party

Shilpa Shinde along with Mumbai Congress Chief Sanjay Nirupam and party leader Charan Singh Sapra. Picture courtesy/Mumbai Congress' Twitter account

Television actress Shilpa Shinde said on Tuesday that she will contest the upcoming Lok Sabha election on Congress ticket in Mumbai. Asked if she will be contesting from Mumbai, she told the media: "Yeah. Right now, I am joining the party. Later, I will get a clear picture from (where) I am going to fight."

She rose to fame after her stint as Angoori Bhabhi in the comedy caper, Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain! Due to differences with the show's producers, Shinde quit the show midway, which broke many hearts. She then participated in the reality show Bigg Boss 11 and emerged the winner. Little did she know that she would have to face one of the producers, Vikas Gupta in the house. Their verbal spat inside the house made way to headlines and the most-talked-about. She worked as Googly Devi in Sunil Grover's cricket-based web series Jio Dhan Dhana Dhan.

Renowned Actress Shilpa Shinde Joins Congress today under the leadership of Mumbai Congress Chief @sanjaynirupam pic.twitter.com/Nm47xLT4Ap — MumbaiCongress (@INCMumbai) February 5, 2019

Shilpa said there will be a formal announcement about her joining the party. Asked why she chose the Congress, she said: "I don't know, but my father was also in Congress. He was a good friend of Sharad Pawar and Sushil Kumar Shinde..."

Recently, Shilpa Shinde bid adieu to the micro-blogging site Twitter. Shilpa was quite active on Twitter and kept her fans engaged with her views on the recent Bigg Boss 12 show and others. She revealed that she quit Twitter because of her fans.

Edited by mid-day online desk with inputs from IANS