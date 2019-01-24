Bigg Boss 11 winner Shilpa Shinde quits Twitter, reveals reason

television

Shilpa Shinde states that her fans are trying to control her and she will never return to Twitter until she's alive

Shilpa Shinde shared this picture on her Instagram account.

Shilpa Shinde, who took away the winner's trophy for Bigg Boss 11 has bid adieu to the micro-blogging site. Shilpa was quite active on Twitter and kept her fans engaged with her views on the recent Bigg Boss 12 show. In an interview to spotboye, Shilpa revealed that she quit Twitter because of her fans.

Further talking about it, Shilpa Shinde said that her "fans were trying to control" her on social media. The actor, who has a verified Twitter and Instagram account said, "For me, social media is... where you can raise your voice (and) share your opinion... But the moment we come up with an opinion or try to keep a point, fans come to correct you... My own fans were trying to control me which I didn't like at all."

The actor rose to fame after her stint as Angoori Bhabhi in the comedy caper, Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain! Due to differences with the show's producers, Shinde quit the show midway, which broke many hearts. Little did she know that she would have to face one of the producers, Vikas Gupta in the house. Their verbal spat inside the house made way to headlines and the most-talked-about.

Post the reality show, Shilpa Shinde and first runner-up Hina Khan always ended up in a verbal scuffle on Twitter, which led to ars between their respective fan clubs. During Bigg Boss 12, Shilpa also tweeted that Sreesanth wouldn't have been asked to wash the utensils, which again led to a dispute between the show's fans.

Speaking about how the fans are controlling her, Shilpa said, "I don't even read such comments. But if my own fans have turned so demanding that it was becoming difficult for me to keep them happy because for the time being you can reply them as and when needed or put pictures as per their request. But if such demands keep pouring in you start feeling suffocated."

"Will never return to Twitter until alive," concluded Shilpa Shinde.

