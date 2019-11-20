Shiv Sena-led govt to be in place by next month in Maharashtra: Sanjay Raut

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on the first day of the Winter Session of Parliament, in New Delhi. Pic/ PTI

New Delhi: Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Wednesday exuded confidence that a government led by his party will be in place by next month in Maharashtra. He said the picture of the government formation in the state will become clear in the next two days. Raut also said NCP chief Sharad Pawar will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday and apprise him about the farmers' distress in the state which has been under President's rule since November 12.

"We are inching towards the government formation. The picture will become clear in the next two days and a popular government led by the Shiv Sena will be in place by December," he told reporters.

Asked about the meeting between the NCP and the Congress scheduled on Wednesday, Raut said there will be a "full stop to it", implying that the two parties have almost completed their discussions on the government formation in the state.

President's rule was imposed in Maharashtra on November 12 amid a stalemate over the government formation after the assembly polls last month.

