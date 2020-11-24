Search

Shiv Sena's Priyanka Chaturvedi, NCP's Supriya Sule join #INeverAskForIt campaign to end victim-blaming

Updated: 24 November, 2020 08:42 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

The Twitter campaign was launched by Blank Noise, a community organisation working to eradicated gender-based and sexual violence

Clothes worn by sexual violence victims as part of the exhibition | Image: www.blanknoise.org
Several noted female politicians, including Shiv Sena leader Priyanka Chaturvedi, joined the social media campaign #INeverAskForIt to end shaming and blaming of victims of sexual crimes.

Others like NCP leader Supriya Sule, Aam Aadmi Party MLA Atishi, singers Sona Mohapatra and Ankur Tewari, activist Sonam Mahajan and journalist Barkha Dutt took to Twitter to show solidarity and end gender-based and sexual violence.

The Twitter campaign was launched by Blank Noise, a community organisation working to eradicated gender-based and sexual violence.

The founder of Black Noise, Jasmeen Patheja, started this campaign back in 2018 with the aim of creating an exhibition of clothes worn by victims when they were assaulted, thereby, proving that sexual violence has nothing to do with the clothes one wears.

 Patheja plans to display 10,000 such items of clothing at India Gate by the year 2023.

“We envision 10,000 garments standing united at India Gate, knowing fully that it calls for being monumental,” The Print quoted Patheja.

“We want the building of this mission to be a process of healing; where survivors of violence feel heard and believed. The opposite of being blamed is being believed. The opposite of blaming is taking collective responsibility. We want the #INeverAskForIt mission to meet both these futures,” she added.

First Published: 24 November, 2020 08:00 IST

Tags

hatke newsshiv senabarkha duttaam aadmi partyoffbeat newsnationalist congress partysupriya sule

