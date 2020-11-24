Shiv Sena's Priyanka Chaturvedi, NCP's Supriya Sule join #INeverAskForIt campaign to end victim-blaming

Several noted female politicians, including Shiv Sena leader Priyanka Chaturvedi, joined the social media campaign #INeverAskForIt to end shaming and blaming of victims of sexual crimes.

The easiest way to absolve oneself from the responsibility of seeking mindset& societal change is to blame the sexual assault survivors-judge her for her clothes, the time she was out, her attitude, her free spiritedness, her ambition.

Time to end this.

#INeverAskForIt — Priyanka Chaturvedi (@priyankac19) November 23, 2020

Others like NCP leader Supriya Sule, Aam Aadmi Party MLA Atishi, singers Sona Mohapatra and Ankur Tewari, activist Sonam Mahajan and journalist Barkha Dutt took to Twitter to show solidarity and end gender-based and sexual violence.

We must work towards a creating an environment wherein all we have zero crimes against women. We must Unite to End Victim Blame. #INeverAskForIt — Supriya Sule (@supriya_sule) November 23, 2020

The Twitter campaign was launched by Blank Noise, a community organisation working to eradicated gender-based and sexual violence.

In school uniform, in salwar kameez, in skirt, in jeans, a rapist will rape you in any attire because it’s about him and not about you. You never ask for it, #INeverAskForIt, no woman ever asks for it.



Stop victim blaming. — Sonam Mahajan (@AsYouNotWish) November 23, 2020

That this even needs to be said. So say it, again and again and again. There is no dress, no relationship, no context, no hour, no moment, no gray zone. #INeverAskForIt — barkha dutt (@BDUTT) November 23, 2020

Unite against the systemic use of victim blame.

End the justification of violence against women, girls and all persons. Believe Survivors.

Step in to build the #INeverAskForIt Mission. pic.twitter.com/fyqnZe00XH — Blank Noise #INeverAskForIt (@BlankNoise) November 18, 2020

The founder of Black Noise, Jasmeen Patheja, started this campaign back in 2018 with the aim of creating an exhibition of clothes worn by victims when they were assaulted, thereby, proving that sexual violence has nothing to do with the clothes one wears.

Patheja plans to display 10,000 such items of clothing at India Gate by the year 2023.

"I Never Ask For It" is a project making clear that a woman's choice of clothing has nothing to do with risk of sexual assault.#INeverAskForIt — Vidya Chavan (@Vidyaspeaks) November 23, 2020

“We envision 10,000 garments standing united at India Gate, knowing fully that it calls for being monumental,” The Print quoted Patheja.

“We want the building of this mission to be a process of healing; where survivors of violence feel heard and believed. The opposite of being blamed is being believed. The opposite of blaming is taking collective responsibility. We want the #INeverAskForIt mission to meet both these futures,” she added.

