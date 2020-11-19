Twitterati threaten to boycott Zomato after Swara Bhasker asked it to 'stop funding hate'

Sawara Bhasker and Zomato are receiving online flak over their conversation about Republic TV

Popular food delivery company Zomato is on the receiving end of Twitter flak from the morning today after it acknowledged a grievance message posted by Swara Bhasker.

The Veere Di Wedding actress wrote a tweet in which she asked Zomato to stop advertising in TV channels that spread hate. Zomato replied to her tweet with a “we are looking into this.”

"Hey @zomatoin @zomato @deepigoyal I’m your regular customer.. do u plan to #DefundTheHate & pull your ads from hate espousing channels like @Republic_Bharat ? I’m not okay with my money even indirectly funding this kind of communal bigoted hate! Pls let your consumers know.." Swara Bhasker had tweeted on Wednesday afternoon.

Hey @zomatoin @zomato @deepigoyal I’m your regular customer.. do u plan to #DefundTheHate & pull your ads from hate espousing channels like @Republic_Bharat ? I’m not okay with my money even indirectly funding this kind of communal bigoted hate! Pls let your consumers know.. https://t.co/mMacP8IawZ — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) November 18, 2020

Hi Swara, please note, we don’t endorse any content except our own. That being said, we are looking into this. — zomato care (@zomatocare) November 18, 2020

This did not go down well with a sizeable chunk of twitter users who soon started calling for boycott on Zomato.

"Dear @zomatoin @zomato republic bharat is the no1 news channel of india and crore viewers of this channel buy from you. If your looking into this on the instructions of anti-nationals like Swara, we will boycott you. Believe me you will regret this!" read one angry tweet.

Some also posted videos of themselves deleting the app.

The large nationalistic & patriotic customer base of @zomato @zomatoin, who adores Arnab like anything and watches @republic @Republic_Bharat with passion, is also looking forward keenly as to what step Zomato will be taking.. — Keh Ke Peheno (@coolfunnytshirt) November 18, 2020

Zomato won't mind losing one customer @ReallySwara but it would definitely hit them hard if all the viewers of @republic and ssrians stop using Zomato ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ hope you got the answer ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ#NoRepublicNoZomato — Tina Basu (@Rajeshwari_Basu) November 18, 2020

Just as much as brands should run their own ads freely, they should be free to run their ads whichever media they want to. They shouldn't bullied or pressurized like this. (Btw I dont agree with the editorial policy of Republic). — Tinu Cherian Abraham (@tinucherian) November 18, 2020

@zomatocare @deepigoyal people of India who are your customers as well as ardent supporters of nationalist channel, Republic Bharat and TV. Please continue to advertise with Republic. Swara is an urban Naxal trying to destabilise India...Jai Bharat!!! U will lose us otherwise — Navpreet kaur (@Navpreet16feb) November 18, 2020

Hi @zomatocare if you take down your ads from @republic or @Republic_Bharat be aware we’ll take you down, not only swara orders food from you remember that.

If you do anything on her BS threats, we’ll will boycott you.

You want 100 customers or just one you decide. — Nisha Rana (@nisharana91) November 18, 2020

If zomato pull down their adds, we pull down zomato. — à¤¨à¤¿à¤°à¤ÂÂÂÂà¤ÂÂÂÂà¤¨ (@N310879) November 18, 2020

Swara Bhasker is known for her outspoken persona which lands her in social media trouble more often than not. Her previous statements on Love Jihad was also subjected to social media hate.

