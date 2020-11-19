Search

Twitterati threaten to boycott Zomato after Swara Bhasker asked it to 'stop funding hate'

Updated: 19 November, 2020 14:51 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

The Veere Di Wedding actress wrote a tweet in which she asked Zomato to stop advertising in TV channels that spread hate.

Sawara Bhasker and Zomato are receiving online flak over their conversation about Republic TV

Popular food delivery company Zomato is on the receiving end of Twitter flak from the morning today after it acknowledged a grievance message posted by Swara Bhasker.

The Veere Di Wedding actress wrote a tweet in which she asked Zomato to stop advertising in TV channels that spread hate. Zomato replied to her tweet with a “we are looking into this.”

"Hey @zomatoin @zomato @deepigoyal I’m your regular customer.. do u plan to #DefundTheHate & pull your ads from hate espousing channels like @Republic_Bharat ? I’m not okay with my money even indirectly funding this kind of communal bigoted hate! Pls let your consumers know.." Swara Bhasker had tweeted on Wednesday afternoon.

This did not go down well with a sizeable chunk of twitter users who soon started calling for boycott on Zomato.

"Dear @zomatoin @zomato republic bharat is the no1 news channel of india and crore viewers of this channel buy from you. If your looking into this on the instructions of anti-nationals like Swara, we will boycott you. Believe me you will regret this!" read one angry tweet.

Some also posted videos of themselves deleting the app.

Here are the other related conversations.

Swara Bhasker is known for her outspoken persona which lands her in social media trouble more often than not. Her previous statements on Love Jihad was also subjected to social media hate.

First Published: 19 November, 2020 11:36 IST

