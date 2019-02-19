Shivaji Jayanti: From Narendra Modi to Rahul Gandhi, twitterati pays tribute to Shivaji

national

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj was a warrior king who was known for his warfare strategies, administrative skills and progressive outlook. He also laid the foundation of the Maratha empire.

Pic/Atul Kunder's Twitter

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj was born on February 19, 1630 at Shivneri Fort in Pune. Today, on his birth anniversary, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress President Rahul Gandhi paid him tribute on Twitter. He posted a video of over 1.45 minutes and wrote, "I bow to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj on his Jayanti. A warrior for truth and justice, he is revered as an ideal ruler, devout patriot and is particularly respected by the poor and downtrodden. Jai Shivaji!"

I bow to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj on his Jayanti.



A warrior for truth and justice, he is revered as an ideal ruler, devout patriot and is particularly respected by the poor and downtrodden. Jai Shivaji! pic.twitter.com/VUrv3e3TUk — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 19, 2019

Rahul Gandhi tweeted in Marathi, "Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj created self rule and tried to give justice to the masses. His life and the administration of the state were exemplary for the world. Humble greetings for the great king's birth anniversary."

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee tweeted, "Respectful homage to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, the great Maratha king, on his birth anniversary."

Respectful homage to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, the great Maratha king, on his birth anniversary — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) February 19, 2019

BJP President Amit Shah and Railway Minister Piyush Goyal also paid tributes to Shivaji in Hindi.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot tweeted, "My tributes to Chhatrapati #ShivajiMaharaj on his birth anniversary today. He was a visionary and also an epitome of wisdom and valour...#ShivajiJayanti."

My tributes to Chhatrapati #ShivajiMaharaj on his birth anniversary today. He was a visionary and also an epitome of wisdom and valour...#ShivajiJayanti — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) February 19, 2019

Renowned sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik also created a beautiful sand art and wrote, "Tributes to Chhatrapati Shivaji Mahraj, an icon of courage and valour, on his birth anniversary."

Tributes to Chhatrapati Shivaji Mahraj, an icon of courage and valour, on his birth anniversary. #ShivajiJayanti pic.twitter.com/S68PFke5Iy — Sudarsan Pattnaik (@sudarsansand) February 19, 2019

