Shivashish Mishra expelled from Bigg Boss 12 house

television

In the Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Salman Khan reprimanded Shivashish Mishra for his ill behaviour towards Bigg Boss and expelled him out of the house. His exit left everyone downhearted.

Shivashish Mishra

Arrogance is being full of yourself, feeling you are always right, and believing your accomplishments or abilities make you better than other people. Shivashish Mishra's arrogance led to his exit from the Bigg Boss 12 house.

Shivashish Mishra from Indore came to the Bigg Boss house with his jodidaar Saurabh Patel. The duo was a vichitra jodi wherein Saurabh was a farmer and Shivashish a businessman. His jodidaar Saurabh got evicted in the fifth week but Shivashish continued his journey in the house.

Initially, Shivashish was always humble and was not seen getting into much arguments. Instead, he was the peacemaker most of the time. His favourite part of the house was the gym where he would spend hours to maintain his perfectly chiseled physique.

After Saurabh left, Shivashish grew fond of Sreesanth and with time they became best of friends. But gradually Shivashish started getting adamant and did similar things that Sreesanth had done earlier. He even climbed the walls and tried to escape from the house.

Recently, when he was nominated for Kaalkothri, he refused to go even after Bigg Boss warned him twice. As a result of his arrogance, Bigg Boss punished the entire house by nominating everyone for next week's elimination. This verdict made the entire house cold towards him. But another storm was awaiting Shivashish. In the Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Salman reprimanded him for his ill behaviour towards Bigg Boss and expelled him out of the house. His exit left everyone downhearted.

Commenting on his exit, Shivashish Mishra said, "My journey in the Bigg Boss house has been quite enriching. I will cherish the memories for a lifetime. This is me, how I've always been and won't change myself or my principles for anyone or the game and will always stand for what I believe is right."

To find out more, keep watching this space!

Also Read: Bigg Boss 12 November 17 Update: Salman Khan rages out at the contestants

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates