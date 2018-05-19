Shive Sena takes out protest march in Aurangabad

The march was taken out despite the police denying the permission on Friday

The Shiv Sena on Saturday took out a march in Aurangabad city to protest alleged bias of police in the aftermath of the violence last week. The march was taken out despite the police denying the permission on Friday.

It started at Paithan Gate and was to head for the Divisional Commissioner's office, but police forced the procession to move towards the SB College ground.



Sena MP Chandrakant Khaire, who led the march, alleged that police wrongfully arrested Hindus. Clashes in this central Maharashtra city on May 11 had claimed two lives.

According to police, local unrest over the civic authority's action against illegal water connections led to the riot, which soon got a communal colour.

Police have arrested Laxminarayan Bakharia, the alleged mastermind of the violence, Shiv Sena corporator Rajendra Janjal and All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) corporator Feroz Khan.

