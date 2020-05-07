Shivin Narang is back home after his surgery, thanks fans and family for support
Beyhadh 2 actor Shivin Narang, who had to undergo surgery after he injured himself by falling on a glass table, has come back home safely and has thanked his friends, family, and fans for their support and love!
Beyhadh 2 actor Shivin Narang was hospitalised on May 4 and had to undergo surgery when he injured himself by accidentally falling on a glass table. All his fans and everyone from family and friends were worried about him. But now, all is well, that's what the actor's latest Instagram post says.
Yes, he has come back home and is on the road to recovery. Taking to his Instagram account, he shared a picture from the hospital where he could be seen smiling and wrote a long post to thank everyone. This is what he wrote- "All is well! For all my frnds , family n loved ones I'm back home.
Thankuu fr all your prayers & blessings.
unfortunately met with an accident at home injuring myself badly due to which I had undergone a surgery.
Thankuu to the doctors and healthcare staff of @kokilabenhospital for taking such good care of me in this difficult scenario.....
I remember one of the hospital staff saying
'Sir hum nhi karenge toh kaun karega '" (sic)
We won't be able to see his work due to the lockdown since no shootings are happening, but we do hope to see him a lot more active on social media since all his fans were waiting for him to come back.
