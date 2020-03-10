Shivraj Singh meets Amit Shah on Madhya Pradesh, BJP to send key leader to Bhopal

Sensing an opportunity to dislodge the Kamal Nath-led Congress government in Madhya Pradesh with MLAs of the Jyotiraditya Scindia camp in a rebellious mood, former Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan met Home Minister Amit Shah here on Monday night. Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar was also present at the meeting, which began at 9.30 p.m. and continued till 11 p.m. It was decided that BJP Vice President and Madhya Pradesh in charge Vinay Sahasrabuddhe will be sent to Bhopal on Tuesday.

Sahasrabuddhe will also be present at the meeting of the BJP legislature party at 7 p.m. on Tuesday. Sources connected to the BJP said that the party is ready to send Scindia to the Rajya Sabha. It could also make him a Union Minister. In the event of the Kamal Nath government collapsing and the BJP returning to power in the state, a lawmaker from the Scindia camp could also be accommodated as Deputy Chief Minister, they said. The sources also said that all this has been conveyed to Scindia, and now it is upto him to decide what he wants to do. With the Congress not reportedly agreeing to Scindia's demand for being made the state chief and a Rajya Sabha berth, he could soon take a decisive measure to safeguard his political future.

Tuesday will also be the 75th birth anniversary of his father Madhavrao Scindia, and it is being believed that he could make a big announcement on the occasion. He could also meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi soon. The Congress is in a precarious position with over over a dozen of its MLAs flocking to Bengaluru and keeping their mobiles switched off. Even as the party is trying to placate Scindia, the BJP is making all efforts to rock the government. Only Tuesday, when Holi will be played, will determine what course the state's politics takes.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever