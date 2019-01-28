Shocker! Man bludgeoned to death for objecting mother's illicit affair

crime

After a heated argument, the woman and her live-in partner hit Pathak on the head with a brick, resulting in his death.

New Delhi: A 30-year-old man was allegedly beaten to death by his mother and her live-in partner for objecting to their illicit relationship, said the police. The shocking incident occurred in east Delhi's New Ashok Nagar on Sunday.

According to police, the victim, identified as Ravinder Pathak, a resident of Uttar Pradesh's Basti, had recently moved in with his mother in a rented flat. Her friend Ajeet too stayed in the same flat.

Pathak, who worked as a driver in Noida, reached home after duty on Saturday night, and much to his shock, saw his mother and Ajeet in a compromising position that led to an altercation among them, the officer said.

The argument turned violent and the woman and her live-in partner hit Pathak on the head with a brick, resulting in his death, he added.

Later, Ajeet called for an ambulance and when the ambulance driver reached the spot, he saw Pathak lying in a pool of blood following which he informed us, the officer said.

However, the woman managed to take Pathak's body to her daughter's house in Azadpur for cremation. Her daughter suspected foul play and forced her to return with the body to New Ashok Vihar.

When the woman returned, she was nabbed by police, he said, adding that her live-in partner has also been arrested.

