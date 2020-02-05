Shocking! Man finds wife's sex video online after she forces him to watch porn

A 33-year-old man was in for a shock after his 32-year-old wife, who is a doctor, forced him to watch porn with her and enact what they were watching, but he found that she was part of the online video, where she was having sex with another man.

The woman has now approached the Parihar family counselling centre in the police commissioner's office, requesting them to save her marriage, a Times of India report read.

The two got married in 2018 and started living in Bengaluru. The woman told her husband that she had a relationship with a man in the past, but had later separated. The report said that even though the woman forced her husband to watch porn videos and enact the scenes with her, things were well between them, despite him not being used to watching such videos.

However, he was shocked when he saw a video of his wife in a compromising position with another man on her mobile phone. She claimed that he was her former boyfriend and he used to blackmail her with the old video. She said she had saved it in case she needed to produce it in the future. Even though her husband was unhappy, he asked her to move on.

However, later in January, he found a porn video online which had his wife with another man. When he approached her with the video, she said she had several relationships before marriage, but did not know how the video was available online. The man then separated from her and she approached Parihar alleging that her husband was not living with her and not taking care of her.

BS Saraswathi, senior counsellor at the centre then met the couple, where the man revealed that his wife was addicted to watching porn and forced him to do so. He told her he separated from his wife as she had hidden details about his past.

"The man wants a divorce but the woman wants to save her marriage by forgetting whatever happened in the past. We are counselling the couple," Saraswathi was quoted in the report as saying.

