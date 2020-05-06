Shocking! Nikki Bella reveals she was raped twice as a teenager: Thought he was a friend

WWE former superstar and Diva Nikki Bella recently made a shocking revelation that she was raped twice during her teenage years in her new memoir - Incomparable - co-written with her twin sister Brie Bella.

Nikki Bella went on to share the gruesome details of her rape and how she felt ashamed of it at the time. Nikki Bella has since learned to let go of the horrifying incident as well as empower other women.

Nikki Bella stated that she was raped at age 15 by a fellow high school student who she then 'thought was a friend.' A year later at age 16, Nikki Bella was raped again after she was drugged by a college-going student.

In the book, Nikki Bella wrote, "There is the horrible offence in the moment, and then the shame and blame that follow and feel almost worse than the original pain. When something like this happens to you, you understand the blame-the-victim mentality, how easy it is to feel shame rather than anger, how easy it is to feel like you could have stopped it yourself."

Nikki Bella spoke with People magazine in an interview and said, "When that happened to me, I immediately just felt so ashamed and blamed myself, and that's what made me want to keep it such a secret. And keeping that a secret and blaming myself, I started to lose my confidence. I started to disrespect myself. And then the relationships I got into at a young age, I let other people disrespect me and felt like, that's okay, this is what I deserved."

Nikki Bella went on to admit, "I was like that for a really long time. I would go to therapy on and off. Looking at it now I'm like, 'Oh Nicole, I wish you just would've let go at a young age. So much would have changed for you.' And I think that's what made me really want to tell these stories finally."

Now, Nikki Bella aims to help other women who have faced similar situations by sharing the truth with all. She plans to help other younger women who look up to her, by suggesting that they do not hold on to it long.

Nikki Bella took to Instagram to announce the arrival of her memoir Incomparable and shared a video.

Nikki Bella and her twin sister Brie Bella both wrestled for WWE and retired in March 2019. The Bella twins are famous for the television show Total Divas and the spin-off which starred them - Total Bellas.

Nikki Bella was involved in a relationship with 16-time WWE champion John Cena since 2012. Nikki Bella and John Cena were engaged in 2017 but called off their wedding a year later. Nikki Bella is now engaged to her Dancing with the Stars partner Artem Chigvintsev. In January 2020, Nikki Bella and her sister Brie Bella announced that they were both expecting a child respectively.

