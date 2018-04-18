Shocking! This village in Haryana bans girls from using mobiles, wearing jeans

The village panchayat issued this diktat a year ago after several incidents of elopement were reported



Isaipur Khedi village's Panchayat in Haryana's Sonipat district has banned girls from wearing jeans and using mobile phones. The village panchayat issued this diktat a year ago after several incidents of elopement were reported.

Speaking to ANI, Village Sarpanch Prem Singh said since the time they have implemented this rule, the situation in the village is better. "Girls are not allowed to wear jeans in our village and as they misuse mobiles, we have banned that as well. I am not saying that they get spoilt, it¿s just it does not suit them," Singh said.

Meanwhile, the girls of the village have termed the diktat as 'bizarre'. "This is completely wrong; the problem is in the mentality of men, not in the clothes we wear. How can they judge the character of a woman from the clothes she wears?" said one of the residents.

