Shoojit Sircar: It never felt like work with Amitabh Bachchan

bollywood

After working together in hit films like Pink and Piku, the actor-filmmaker duo has now joined forces for an advertisement in which Amitabh is playing a Sikh army man

Shoojit Sircar

Shoojit Sircar, who has collaborated with megastar Amitabh Bachchan in several films and commercials, says the actor makes the atmosphere so relaxed and friendly that it hardly feels like work.

"Shooting with him is more like having a fulfilling conversation with a friend, as we talk about movies, sports, books and all that's happening around the world. It never felt like work with him, although when he delivers a shot, it is always pitch-perfect," Sircar said in a statement.

On Big B's role in the commercial and how he used to get emotional while playing the character, Shoojit added: "Mr Bachchan told me that every time he gets to play a Sikh character, he remembers his mother, Teji Bachchan. His mother was Sikh and representative of the robust Punjabi culture.

"He feels that both his mother and his grandfather would have been very proud to see him play a Sikh army man."

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates