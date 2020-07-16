Shooter Anjum Moudgil to auction paintings to help needy

Anjum Moudgil entered the COVID-19-forced lockdown as an accomplished shooter and painter. By the time the world rids itself of the pandemic, she will have added two more attributes to her multi-faceted personality — a good Samaritan and a master in matters of the mind — having completed a degree in sports psychology some time ago.

Moved by the plight of the daily workers and support staff involved with the sporting community, the Olympic-bound India shooter has decided to auction some of her paintings to raise funds for them. "I have decided to auction the paintings. The proceeds of the auction will be donated to Play for India which is supporting daily workers and support staff members of the sporting community. It's for those who have been most affected, struggling to make ends meet," said Anjum.

During the lockdown, the Chandigarh-based shooter has also used her paintings to raise funds to help the needy ones in her native state of Punjab. "I have sold my hand-painted diaries to raise money for an NGO which is providing help to villages affected by the pandemic." Besides, she also sold her dairies and donated to help a cancer patient.

