Shooter Rahi Sarnobat threatens to switch mobile network after rude behaviour

Nov 14, 2018, 08:12 IST | A Correspondent

She is unhappy with the services of cellular provider in Pune and is particularly concerned about the rude behaviour of the store attendant in Baner area

A cellular firm had a very attractive advertisement which became quite popular — An Idea can change your life. But apparently, it does not hold true for Asian Games gold medal-winning shooter Rahi Sarnobat. She is unhappy with the services of cellular provider in Pune and is particularly concerned about the rude behaviour of the store attendant in Baner area.

On Monday, Sarnobat tweeted: "Very poor service by @Idea outlet in Baner, Pune. Trying to activate my coach's no since the past 10 days. Visited the store thrice already. Today was particularly the worst. Store attendant was extremely rude and dismissive. Shall be porting all my idea nos. to another network."

