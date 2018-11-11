Shooting begins for Kangana Ranaut, Richa Chadha starrer Panga

bollywood

It will be directed by Ashwini Iyer Tiwari and features actors like Kangana Ranaut, Richa Chadha, Neena Gupta, Pankaj Tripathi and Jassie Gill, Panga revolves around female kabaddi players and the trials they face

Pic: Twitter/@Ashwinyiyer

The shooting for Ashwini Iyer Tiwari's upcoming film Panga commenced on Sunday. Sharing a photograph of the film's clapboard on Twitter, Tiwari wrote: "In alignment to a dream. 'Panga'. Cinema love, 11.11."

Featuring actors like Kangana Ranaut, Richa Chadha, Neena Gupta, Pankaj Tripathi and Jassie Gill, Panga revolves around female kabaddi players and the trials they face. The first schedule of the film is being Shot in Bhopal. Tiwari, who announced the news of the project in August, has films like Nil Battey Sannata and Bareilly Ki Barfi to her credit.

It was speculated that the shoot of Kangana Ranaut starrer may be pushed ahead, owing to her taking charge of Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi. However, the Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari-directed venture is adhering to its schedule.

A source informs, "After extensive recce, Ashwiny has decided to shoot the film across Bhopal. The subsequent schedules will see them filming in Kolkata and Delhi. The makers are hoping to wrap up the shoot by the end of December."

Given that Ranaut is currently helming the re-shoot of Manikarnika in Mumbai, she is expected to join the schedule by October-end. "She has completed the look test and fittings for the film. Since she plays a kabaddi player, her costumes are rather plain. The backdrop is that of a railway colony in a small town. Ashwiny wants to retain the small town charm. Hence, she has insisted on shooting at real locations."

