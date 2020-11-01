Shooting in the mountains! Saif, Arjun, Yami, Jacqueline start shooting for Bhoot Police

On Saturday, Saif Ali Khan, Yami Gautam, Arjun Kapoor and Jacqueline Fernandez were spotted at the Corporate Aviation Terminal at Kalina before leaving on a private jet for Dalhousie to shoot for Bhoot Police. The unit wore masks bearing the horror thriller's title.

"We will film the first schedule in Dharamshala, followed by stints in Dalhousie and Palampur. The idea is to shoot a chunk in the first schedule; we will wrap up the rest in January," said director Pavan Kripalani, who wanted to take Bhoot Police on floors early this year.

While the picturesque hill stations lend themselves naturally to the script of the horror-comedy, the director says the team's choice of locations was determined by a more pressing factor. "[Shooting under current circumstances] is definitely a risk, but for how long can we be sitting at home? Himachal is one of the safest locations in our country. The number of cases is low and the region hasn't witnessed [rampant] spread of the infection."

Jacqueline Fernandez, Arjun Kapoor, Yami Gautam shared the same picture as they landed Dalhousie. Have a look:

