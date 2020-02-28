Shops shut, an eerie calm prevails in North East Delhi

Sporadic violence was reported from riot-hit areas in North East Delhi, even as an eerie calm prevailed across the neighbourhoods in Jaffarabad, Maujpur, Chandbagh, Gokulpuri and surrounding areas. Most shops were closed with their shutters bearing marks of the violence that it had witnessed over the last few days and people chose to stay indoors. The Delhi Fire Service received 19 calls from midnight to 8 am on Thursday from the riot-hit areas, Director of Delhi Fire Service Atul Garg said. "Over 100 firemen are deployed and all the four fire stations in the area are provided with extra fire tenders to meet any emergency," he said.

No rioters will be spared: CM

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, when asked about the alleged involvement of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) councillor Tahir Hussain in the riots, said no rioter from whichever party they belong should be spared. "If those involved in the riots are found to be from the AAP, give them double punishment," he said. He further announced that the Delhi government will give R10 lakh to the families of the deceased. He also said that the government will bear the treatment cost of those injured and admitted to private hospitals. Those seriously injured will get R2 lakh, the chief minister told a press conference. Special camps will be set up for people to get essential documents which they lost during arson, Kejriwal said.

Delhi HC judge transferred

Delhi HC Judge S Muralidhar was transferred to the Punjab and Haryana High Court, days after the Supreme Court made the recommendation. The judge was hearing the Delhi violence case and the late evening notification came on the day when a bench headed by him expressed 'anguish' over the Delhi police's failure to register FIRs against alleged hate speeches by three BJP leaders. A notification issued by the Ministry of Law and Justice states that the President took the decision after consulting the Chief Justice of India.

CBSE exams postponed

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has postponed Std X and XII exams scheduled on February 28 and 29 in the violence-hit North East Delhi and parts of East Delhi, officials said. The announcement by the CBSE came for the third time this week due to communal violence in North East Delhi over the amended citizenship law that has claimed 34 lives so far and left over 200 people injured.

