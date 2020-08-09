Short Film Level 13's trailer: Looks like an interesting secret love saga sans drama

What happens when an opportunistic, sycophantic man takes his unwilling wife to an office party only to discover that his boss's wife used to be his ex-girlfriend, whom he had unceremoniously dumped in college? Well, that's what is seen in the trailer of Level 13, a short film presented by KARA Studios and Working I. Level 13 is about how, at times, at the most sophisticated parties, the tiniest details can reveal the biggest secrets.

Level 13 that stars Annup Sonii, Sandhya Mridul, Rajev Paul and Swati Semwal has been directed by Samir Tewari and produced by Muktal Tewari.

The trailer of the film has released and looks super intriguing. The short film will release on August 11 on The Short Cuts YouTube channel and Hotstar subsequently.

Check out of the trailer of Level 13 here:

Talking about his experience while shooting for Level 13, Annup Sonii said, "What attracted me towards Level 13 was its story - it was simple and everyday, yet intense and funny in an uncanny way. It was great working with Sandhya. She is full of life and full of energy all the time. I always look forward to working with her. It was an amazing experience with other co-stars too."

Sandhya Mridul shares about the film saying, "I found the scenario very real and possible. I have always wondered what it would be like and was intrigued to put myself in that situation and see it what I feel like the character. It was fun however to play someone whose only escape in life was the phone. I see people like that all the time. It's sad, but its the sign of our times that nobody looks up anymore."

The film has characters that are "not suffocated in a box", said Swati Semwal. "When I read the script I knew I had to grab this opportunity as it was a very upbeat take on different shades of women. The characters are not suffocated in a box. They break all stereotypes and it reflects pretty well on screen," said Swati, who has worked in Bollywood films like Bareilly Ki Barfi and Fanney Khan.

