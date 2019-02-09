Short film Raat Baaki Baat Baaki featuring Jackie Shroff is about living life to the full

Feb 09, 2019, 09:53 IST | The Hitlist Team

The short film, Raat Baaki Baat Baaki, featuring Jackie Shroff, is about not carrying too much baggage and living life to the fullest

Jackie Shroff features in Divyansh Pandit's short film, Raat Baaki Baat Baaki, which has TV actor Shubhangi Latkar, Akshay Nalawade, Bhawsheel Singh Sahani, Semal Bhat and Rohit Lamba as co-stars.

The film, which is being screened at the Kala Ghoda festival, is about not carrying too much baggage and living life to the full. Who better than Jaggu dada to tell us this?

Jackie plays the role of a businessman who finds himself surrounded by some intrigue and the story is about how he manages to get out of it. Before Raat Baaki Baat Baaki, Jackie Shroff has starred in another short film called The Playboy Mr Sawhney in 2018, which had received rave reviews. The film also starred Divya Dutta, Neetu Chandra, Manjari Fadnis, Arjan Bajwa and Sameer Kochhar alongside dada, who was also seen mouthing shair-o-shayari in the film. 

Besides this short film, Jackie Shroff will be seen next in a slew of movies this year including Romeo Akbar Walter, Indo-Iranian project The Devil's Daughter, Student of the Year 2, Bharat, Saaho and Firrkie. 

