Shot in the dark: These two actresses of upcoming woman-centric film are at loggerheads

bollywood

Rumours of these two actresses, who are shooting for an upcoming women-centric film, having disputes is doing rounds.

Shot in the dark

These two female actors of an upcoming woman-centric film can't see eye-to-eye. What's making the situation worse is that the director, known for making slice-of-life films, is siding with the one who is throwing her weight around.

The actor is well known for interfering in the production process. She has been filling in the director's ears about chopping the co-star's role who is also known for her acting chops. As soon as she got wind of it, the co-actor threatened to walk out of the film. Things have come to such a situation that the producers wonder how the two will now shoot.

No one wants to pick a fight with these two hot-headed girls.

