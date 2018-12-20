Shot in the dark: This critically acclaimed filmmaker is getting the heebie-jeebies

bollywood

This Bollywood filmmaker has not savoured success for a while now. His last outing with a leading star proved to be a dud

shot in the dark

This filmmaker who loves dabbling in period dramas is getting the heebie-jeebies. He has not savoured success for a while now. His last outing with a leading star proved to be a dud. Though his next was announced a while back, the project rolled recently.

What is giving him sleepless nights is that the recent outings of the three lead actors have proved to be damp squibs. What's also a cause for worry is one of the actor's tendency to gain weight. He needs to maintain a particular look throughout the film. Perhaps the actor's girlfriend, who has a body to die for, can help.

Here's one more gossip: Setting house in order

The recent debacle of his films has shaken up this top-notch producer. Several heads have rolled in his production house. His equation with stars has also changed as films on the floor are being scrutinised. The producer has made it clear that he will be calling the shots on every project. Even his actor wife's next is said to be ghost directed by him after which he will start his directorial venture.

Also read: Shot in the dark: This Bollywood actor's sudden exit from his TV debut has set tongues wagging

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates