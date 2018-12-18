Shot in the dark: This Bollywood actor's sudden exit from his TV debut has made tongues wagging

bollywood

He's told the makers that his busy date diary left him with no time for anything else

Shot in the dark

This young Bollywood actor went to town about his television debut. He was keen to explore the small screen and not jump onto the bandwagon of the digital medium like most actors of his ilk. But days before the comedy show goes on air, he has made a hasty exit. He's told the makers that his busy date diary left him with no time for anything else. With only one film on hand currently, the shocked makers wondered what prompted him to do a U-turn.

It didn't take long for them to realise why he resorted to such drastic measures. The actor felt a well-known comedian, who features on the show, was hogging more limelight than him. He expressed his displeasure that the makers and the channel were only promoting the comedian and not him. Sometimes comedy ain't laughing matter for all.

Here's one more! Star's lament about maker

The star of the recently released mega project, which proved to be a damp squib, still can't get over its debacle. He wonders why he alone had to bear the brunt of the film's failure. He has been heard saying that he realised things were amiss and told the producer that the film needed to be salvaged by reshooting certain portions along with tighter editing. The producer refused to listen and the star had to face the consequences.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates