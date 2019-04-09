Shot in the dark: This actress felt betrayed as an awards event organisers made false promises

bollywood

She is not known for her acting chops, but her performance in her last outing was appreciated even though the film was a damp squib.

Shot in the dark

This top female actor agreed to attend a recent film awards in exchange for a Best Supporting Actor gong. She is not known for her acting chops, but her performance in her last outing was appreciated even though the film was a damp squib.

But later, the organisers felt the other contenders were more deserving. She felt betrayed as they had gone back on their word. In retaliation, the smart cookie - who had confirmed her presence at their overseas event - bowed out at the last-minute citing sudden work commitments. Soon after pictures of her vacation did the rounds of social media. She had made her point!

Also Read: Shot in the dark: These two actresses of upcoming woman-centric film are at loggerheads

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates