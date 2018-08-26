Shot in the dark: This star couple have started putting private moments on social media

bollywood

This reticent star couple has been putting up their private moments on social media, including pictures of their children. The actor, who is famous for his link-ups, and his bubbly wife were considered a reserved pair who fiercely safeguarded their privacy. B-Town folk were wondering at this sudden change of heart till a birdie stumbled upon the reason.

Like most stars today, they have brand managers, too, who have advised them that if they hope to endorse high-end luxury brands, they need to stay in the limelight like the Gen Next. Another star couple, known for their classy coolness and being away from social media, is also following in their footsteps. It won't be too long before they have social networking accounts in place. After all it's the leading brand endorsements and the big fat moolah that calls the shot these days.

