Should a reservation issue be jeopardising academics?

When exactly does the state government plan on deciding the Maratha reservation issue? This question is being raised not by the Maratha community but by First Year Junior College (FYJC) students and their parents after their admissions too got stalled by the Supreme Court order in September.

This has led to frustration amongs students who seem to be stuck in a morass of somebody else's making. Their distress is doubled as they witness their peers beginning their new lives. Busy helping their children calm down, parents, in a prominent report in this paper, expressed how there needs to be clear communication from the government, with regular updates on websites. Colleges, too, remain clueless.

It is time students' lives are not thrown into disarray. If this is because of the Maratha reservation-related legal issue, regular updates on websites will help assuage some fears and general anxiety that the parents and students seem to be enveloped in. Time and again, we have witnessed the student community and academic issues becoming pawns on the chessboard of state or national politics. Was there some way this could have been tackled earlier so that FYJC students could start studying online?

Should a reservation issue pull on for months, making students feel their future is in jeopardy? One can imagine the stress students are under. The COVID-19 lockdown has thrown academia into disarray but this has surely compounded the uncertainty and bitterness that youngsters are going through. Add to this mix any number of parents feeling guilty and blaming themselves for telling their children to pick a certain board. You get an entire demographic from young to middle-aged experiencing chronic stress. Checking FYJC admission websites first thing in the morning is certainly not the best way to begin your day, but this is what they are forced to do.

