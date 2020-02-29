Should I take the risk of dating him?

My boyfriend and I broke up after being together for almost two years. A month after the split, one of his close friends reached out to see how I was doing, and we began to chat. Since then, we have gone out a few times. I am starting to feel as if he likes me, and think I have feelings for him too. We are both wary of taking it forward though, because of my ex. I don't know if this will lead to awkwardness between the three of us, or if it will end his relationship with his friend. Is dating this guy a bad idea or should I take the risk and see what happens?

Your relationship with your ex, his relationship with his friend, and your potential relationship with his friend are three different things. If there is awkwardness, it will fade if and when the three of you manage to let go of it. There is no reason why this shouldn't work, simply because you are allowing your past to get in the way of your future happiness. The person you are interested in can always have a chat with your ex to test the waters, if that makes you all a little more comfortable with the idea.

I met a cool guy online using a dating app, and we went out for a few drinks. I thought we hit it off and he promised to ask me out soon. Since that evening though, he doesn't really say much and doesn't respond to my messages for days. I don't know if I did or said something while I was drunk, and I can't ask him because he isn't being communicative. Should I assume this is not going to happen and just give up?

If you have tried reaching out and he doesn't respond, that is pretty much your answer. Don't beat yourself up over what you may have said or done, if he doesn't have the courtesy of telling you what the problem is.

The inbox is now open to take your most carnal and amorous queries. Send your questions on email to lovedoc@mid-day.com

