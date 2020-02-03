Should I try dating apps? Am scared...

I have been single for a while after my last relationship ended over a year ago. Since then, I have tried meeting new people, but haven't found anyone interesting enough to go out with. My friends have begun to suggest online dating apps, because a number of them have managed to find cool people to hang out with. Two of them have also got into relationships with people they found online. I am hesitant though, because I have heard a lot of horror stories about these apps. Is there anything I should or shouldn't do before trying them out?

The thing about online dating you can't ever lose track of is that people can pretend to be something they are not. You can use them as a tool to meet people, of course, because they make that process simpler. It always makes sense to chat for a bit and then decide if you want to meet someone in real life though. Try and gauge a person's intentions, see how patient they are, and then agree to meet. Trust your instinct and try not to take the apps too seriously. They can introduce you to people, but the hard work of evaluating them is always going to be your own.

A guy I have been dating for a few months thinks we are officially in a relationship, even though I don't think we are. He introduces me as his girlfriend, and I haven't corrected him because it's awkward. I like him, but I'm not sure about this yet. What should I do?

The longer you delay having this conversation with him, the more awkward it is going to get. It's obvious there are crossed signals here, and the possibility of a relationship hinges upon the two of you being on the same page. If he thinks he's in a relationship and you don't, you're being unfair to him as well as yourself. If you need more time to decide, ask for it.

