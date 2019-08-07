Show me your space, BMC tells bulk waste generators

mumbai

Around 50 per cent of the city's bulk waste generators have failed to process their waste owing to 'lack of space'; BMC to verify claims

The city generates tonnes of garbage daily which is why the civic body had asked bulk generators to process their own waste. File pic

Despite all its awareness campaigns, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has failed to convince more than 50 per cent of the city’s bulk waste generators (generating more than 100 kg of solid waste daily) to process their own waste. After hotel and restaurants owners argued that they didn’t have enough space to set up processing plants, senior civic officials have now directed ward officers to conduct inspections of the premises to verify their claims.

The Solid Waste Management department has fined various commercial establishments as well as housing societies for not processing their waste. From January 2018 to July this year, the SWM department has imposed fines to the tune of Rs 40.72 lakh.

For every offence, the BMC files a case and the matter is heard in the Metropolitan Court. The fine can range between Rs 2,000-5,000 depending on the decision of the court. Till date, of the 3,363 bulk generators in the city, 1,690 are not processing their waste.

Over the claims of no space, deputy municipal commissioner Ashok Khaire said that "if the restaurant or hotel has the space to set up a waste to energy plant or a composting pit and are still not processing their waste, a daily fine for repeated offence will be levied," he said.

Residential societies next

Civic officials had earlier contemplated disconnecting water connection of residential societies not processing their waste. They, however, had to abandon the idea. Khaire said that they are now trying to convince residential societies with incentives like a rebate of two to seven per cent on their property tax for processing their waste. The decision will first need the approval of the general body before it can be implemented in the next financial year. Khaire added that the Assessment department and the SWM department are finalising the policy and they will present it to the municipal commissioner.

