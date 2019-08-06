BMC playing fare and unfair with its people

opinion

Stretches in the city that have garages are still congested as vehicles are parked on the road outside the garages, eating up the space meant for pedestrians and seeming to cock a snook at the civic authorities' added impetus to de-congestion

BMC building. File pic

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) had recently issued a statement when it was under fire for steep parking fines. Roads serve a public service of providing mobility which is a mandatory duty of the BMC and the fines have been implemented with the aim of decongesting Mumbai's roads, it had said.

Stung by the fines, most Mumbaikars do park their vehicles at BMC parking lots. Yet, there has been only some respite for pedestrians who have found that pedestrian-centric spaces have been taken over by roadside garages. In-service vehicles are parked on the roads, seemingly without paying any penalty. And they are not the only ones. A trip around Mumbai by mid-day reporters revealed how the BMC is victimising private vehicle owners alone.

Stretches in the city that have garages are still congested as vehicles are parked on the road outside the garages, eating up the space meant for pedestrians and seeming to cock a snook at the civic authorities' added impetus to de-congestion.

A solution must be found for these garages operating on the roads and in-service vehicles there. Maybe, the garage owners can be allowed a limited number of cars on the road, with stringent fines if vehicles are found exceeding those. Or, they too need to be told to park at designated spots within a BMC parking lot if it happens to be nearby.

In any case, residents cannot be made to feel they are unfairly treated or that the BMC is playing favourites when it comes to parking policy.

A serious thrust has been made towards freeing up spaces for pedestrians and instilling discipline. Authorities have to see that this is implemented in a fair, transparent and non-partisan manner. Moreover, parking policy must have a holistic approach and long-term vision to ensure consistency and efficacy.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates