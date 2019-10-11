Show your love for momos and maggi

Is Maggi what jumps to your mind whenever someone says "two minutes"? Or do you believe momos are bae?

If yes, then this food festival in Thane is for you. With over 50 types of maggi reparations such as biryani and pizza variants, as well as 30 types of momos including tandoori, chilly cheese momos and steamed options, coupled with a wide range of dips.

You can also prove your love for the combo by signing up for the maggi or momo eating competition at the venue. Entry is free, and you only pay for what you eat.

On October 12 to 13, 4 pm to 10 pm

At Korum Mall, Eastern Express Highway, Samata Nagar, Thane West.

Call 41144444

