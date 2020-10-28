Shraddha Kapoor all set to play a 'naagin' in trilogy helmed by Vishal Furia

Shraddha Kapoor has some exciting news for her fans. The Chhichhore actress will be seen shedding her girl-next-door persona and getting into the skin of a 'naagin' for a three-part film series produced by Nikhil Dwivedi.

Taking to Twitter to share the news, Shraddha wrote, "It's an absolute delight for me to play a Naagin on screen. I have grown up watching, admiring and idolising Sridevi ma'am's Nagina and Nigahen and have always wanted to play a similar role rooted in Indian traditional folklore."

It’s an absolute delight for me to play a Naagin on screen. I have grown up watching, admiring and idolising Sridevi ma'am's Nagina and Nigahen and have always wanted to play a similar role rooted in Indian traditional folklore.âÂ¨ðÂÂÂ@Nikhil_Dwivedi @FuriaVishal @saffronbrdmedia — Shraddha (@ShraddhaKapoor) October 28, 2020

It sure will be interesting to see what Shraddha Kapoor brings to the table as a shape-shifting serpent. The trilogy will be helmed by Vishal Furia, who directed the Marathi horror film Lapachhapi (2017).

When it comes to 'icchhadari naagins' Ekta Kapoor's Naagin TV series has been quite popular amongst fans of the folklore for quite a few years. Actresses like Karishma Tanna and Anita Hassanandani, among several others, have been part of the fantasy drama. On the big screen, Reena Roy, Rekha, and Sridevi have portrayed shape-shifting serpents.

Also read: Big Screen Outing For Naagin, To Be Made Into Three-Film Franchise

*Keep scrolling to read more news*

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news