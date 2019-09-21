MENU

Shraddha Kapoor chooses Ramayan over Ajay Devgn -Ranbir Kapoor's next?

Updated: Sep 21, 2019, 07:30 IST | Upala KBR

According to sources Shraddha Kapoor was approached for Luv Ranjan's next opposite Ranbir Kapoor

Shraddha Kapoor chooses Ramayan over Ajay Devgn -Ranbir Kapoor's next?
Shraddha Kapoor

Over the past few days, rumours have been rife that Shraddha Kapoor has been approached to play the female lead in the yet-untitled film, which brings Ajay Devgn and Ranbir Kapoor together. However, if sources close to the development are to be believed, it is not the Luv Ranjan project that has caught her fancy. mid-day has it that Shraddha has opted out of the film to make way for another biggie — the Rs 600-crore period drama, Ramayan.

A trade source reveals, "Shraddha was approached for Luv Ranjan's next opposite Ranbir. However, she may not do the film as she is already in talks for Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayan. Nitesh has approached Shraddha for the role of Sita. Since both projects will kick off around the same time next year, Shraddha is keen to do the period drama."

Ranbir-Ajay
Ajay Devgn and Ranbir Kapoor

