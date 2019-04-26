Shraddha Kapoor gets nostalgic on the 6 year anniversary of Aashiqui 2

bollywood

Shraddha Kapoor has changed her username to 'Aarohi' as her blockbuster film Aashiqui 2 completes six years on Friday

Aashiqui 2 was released six years ago but Shraddha Kapoor's character 'Aarohi' is still fresh in the minds if the people, as all her fans are seen celebrating #6YearsOfAarohi.

View this post on Instagram I am what I am because of you all â¤ï¸ #6YearsOfAashiqui2 A post shared by Aarohi (@shraddhakapoor) onApr 26, 2019 at 1:52am PDT

Giving all her fans a nostalgic hit on the account of #6YearsOfAarohi, Shraddha Kapoor took to her social media and changed her handle name which mark took us all back to the iconic love story.

Shraddha Kapoor recently started shooting for the Mumbai schedule of Saaho, along with Prabhas. Also, the actress has finished her London schedule of Street Dancer and will be moving ahead with the next schedule, shortly.

The actress is also running a tight schedule hopping from one set to another, slipping into diverse characters to ace her parts. Shraddha Kapoor is playing different characters this year and already has four films in her kitty.

Saaho will witness the actress in an action-packed avatar where Shraddha will be essaying the role of a cop, while Chhichhore tests her versatility with dual roles of a college student as well as a middle-aged woman. Street Dancer will showcase the actress in a complete new dance avatar.

With multiple releases this year, Shraddha Kapoor also has an anticipated release with Baaghi 3.

